Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 169.22 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.