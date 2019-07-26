Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparing side by side

Since Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 383.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.