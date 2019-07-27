Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.51 N/A -2.92 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.