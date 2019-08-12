Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 20.93 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.