Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.8%. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.