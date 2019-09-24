Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 313.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was more bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.