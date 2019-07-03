Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.