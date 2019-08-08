Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparing side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Analyst Ratings

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 87.66% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.3%. Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.