Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 132.44 N/A -5.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 157.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.