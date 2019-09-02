Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 120.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.1%. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.