Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|60.04
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.5% respectively. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|17.99%
|22.45%
|-31.82%
|-73.33%
|-90.14%
|-71.43%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
