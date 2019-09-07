Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 61.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.