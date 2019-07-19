Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -4.54 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.57 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.08 beta means Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 308.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 708.51% at a $19 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 85.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.