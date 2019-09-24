Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.32 N/A -4.54 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. In other hand, Teligent Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 85.2%. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.