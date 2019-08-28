Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 3.57 and it happens to be 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$19 is Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 783.72%. Competitively the consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,291.11% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.