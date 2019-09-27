Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|14.08M
|-4.54
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|621,359,223.30%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,334,452,064.79%
|0%
|-671.1%
Risk & Volatility
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
