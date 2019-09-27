Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,359,223.30% -40.8% -30.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.