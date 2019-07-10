Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.39
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19, and a 603.70% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
