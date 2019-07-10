Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.39 N/A -4.54 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19, and a 603.70% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.