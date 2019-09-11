Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

This is a contrast between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.85
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|195.85
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 99.4%. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
