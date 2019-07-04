Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.37 N/A -4.54 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.78 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.08 beta. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19, and a 606.32% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, which is potential 431.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 77% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.