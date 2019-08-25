Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.19 N/A -4.54 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 718.97% and an $19 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.