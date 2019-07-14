Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

We are comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.25 N/A -4.54 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 622.43% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 60.71% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 48.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.