Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.73 N/A -4.54 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 775.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.