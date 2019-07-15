Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.19 N/A -4.54 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 155.76 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 630.77% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 67.42% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.