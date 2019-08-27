Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We will be comparing the differences between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.19 N/A -4.54 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.45 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.57 shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 718.97% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 159.01% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 84.7% respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.36%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.