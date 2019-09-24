Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.32 N/A -4.54 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta means Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 257.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 51.79% and its average price target is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.