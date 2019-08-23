Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Reaches $2.25 After 8.00% Down Move; Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 8.47% above currents $93.11 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $103.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 196,362 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX’S METRIC STUDY DOESN’T MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/05/2018 – Celldex Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 84cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $33.79 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLDX worth $2.70 million less.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company has market cap of $33.79 million. The Company’s drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers.

The stock decreased 7.21% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 3.61 million shares traded or 92.65% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Incorporated stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 54,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Company Ma has 1.26M shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 2,384 shares stake. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 355,978 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Com owns 1.53 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has 139,901 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.07% or 37,917 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 13,123 shares.