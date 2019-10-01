Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 620,756,547.04% -40.8% -30.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,000,000.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.57. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 91.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 24.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.