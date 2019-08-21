Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.32 N/A -4.54 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16066.22 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 705.08% and an $19 average target price.

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.