Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -4.54 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.42 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.08. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 748.21% upside potential. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential downside is -7.78% and its average target price is $41. The results provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 85.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.