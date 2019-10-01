Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,825,729.81% -40.8% -30.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,833,914.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 271.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 14.8%. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.