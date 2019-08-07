Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.15 N/A -4.54 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 257.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 813.46% and an $19 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.