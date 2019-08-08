Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.41 N/A -4.54 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.47 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$19 is Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 759.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 216.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.