Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.11 N/A -4.54 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.94 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 759.73% upside potential. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 39.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.