Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.41 N/A -4.54 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.08 beta. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 606.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 19.7% respectively. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.