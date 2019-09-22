Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparing side by side

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -4.54 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.