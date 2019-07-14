Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.25 N/A -4.54 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.97 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.08 and its 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 17.5 and 17.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 622.43% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $75.75, which is potential 124.64% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Nektar Therapeutics

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.