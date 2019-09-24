Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|7.42
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|40.67
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 60.08% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
