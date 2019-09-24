Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.42 N/A -4.54 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.67 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 60.08% upside.

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.