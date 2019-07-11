Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.23
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Risk and Volatility
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 308.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 625.19% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
