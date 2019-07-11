Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.23 N/A -4.54 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 308.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 625.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.