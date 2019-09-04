Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.62 N/A -4.54 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2895.15 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 789.93% and an $19 average target price. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 121.54%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.