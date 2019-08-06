Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.09 N/A -4.54 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.57 beta means Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 257.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 826.83% for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.