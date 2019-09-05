Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.77 N/A -4.54 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$19 is Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 770.24%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 230.80%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genfit SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.