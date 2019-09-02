Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.67
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 796.23%. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 226.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 0% respectively. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
