Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 796.23%. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 226.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 0% respectively. 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.