Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparison side by side

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.15 N/A -4.54 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 813.46%. Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $157 average target price and a -9.76% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.