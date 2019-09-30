Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 620,756,547.04% -40.8% -30.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,282,296.65% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 260.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.36%. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.