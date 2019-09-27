Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,359,223.30% -40.8% -30.9% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,247,630.22% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 318.72% and its consensus target price is $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.