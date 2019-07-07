Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.49 N/A -4.54 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.45 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.08 shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 590.91% upside potential. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, with potential upside of 60.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.