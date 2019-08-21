Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.13
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|116.28
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk & Volatility
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. ArQule Inc.’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 726.09% upside potential and an average price target of $19. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.69, while its potential downside is -16.68%. Based on the data shown earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
