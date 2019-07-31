Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparing side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|4.35
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|6
|52.81
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Volatility and Risk
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.08. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.
Liquidity
7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 771.56% upside potential and an average target price of $19. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -23.79%. Based on the results shown earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 81.8% respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
