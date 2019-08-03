Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.27 N/A -4.54 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.57 beta. In other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 787.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 439.42% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anavex Life Sciences Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.