Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.79 N/A -4.54 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.57 and its 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 767.58% for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $19. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 620.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.